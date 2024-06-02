Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu come together in Christo Tomy’s Ullozhukku

Actors Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu play lead roles in the upcoming film Ullozhukku, directed by Christo Tomy, who made the popular Netflix series Curry and Cyanide about the real-life case of six murders allegedly committed by a woman called Jolly Joseph in Kerala’s Koodathai. In a short teaser clip from Ullozhukku, you see Parvathy and actor Prasant Murali, both in wedding attire, posing for a photo in a wobbling boat. The film is expected to release on June 21.
This is the first time Urvashi and Parvathy are featuring together in a movie.
Ullozhukku has the distinction of being chosen as the winner of the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest for scriptwriting in 2018, in which the now-celebrated Hindi film Laapataa Ladies had secured second place. The jury consisted of distinguished members like Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Anjum Rajabali, and Juhi Chaturvedi. For Ullozhukku’s script, Christo won the first prize of Rs 25 lakh.
Christo has also won the National Award twice for two of his short films – Kanyaka, which won him the recognition for the best debut film in the non-feature section in 2014, and Kamuki, which fetched him the award for best direction in the non-feature section in 2016.
Parvathy’s last Malayalam film was Puzhu, in which she played Mammootty’s sister. Her other recent roles were in Anjali Menon’s OTT release Wonder Women (2022) and in the Hindi film Kadak Singh (2023). Veteran actor Urvashi, who has won several awards in Malayalam and Tamil, was seen in Malayalam movies like Charles Enterprises, Jaldhara Pumpset, and Rani last year.