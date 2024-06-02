Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu come together in Christo Tomy’s Ullozhukku

Ullozhukku has the distinction of being chosen as the winner of the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest for scriptwriting in 2018, in which the now-celebrated Hindi film Laapataa Ladies had secured second place. The jury consisted of distinguished members like Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Anjum Rajabali, and Juhi Chaturvedi. For Ullozhukku’s script, Christo won the first prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Christo has also won the National Award twice for two of his short films – Kanyaka, which won him the recognition for the best debut film in the non-feature section in 2014, and Kamuki, which fetched him the award for best direction in the non-feature section in 2016.

Parvathy’s last Malayalam film was Puzhu, in which she played Mammootty’s sister. Her other recent roles were in Anjali Menon’s OTT release Wonder Women (2022) and in the Hindi film Kadak Singh (2023). Veteran actor Urvashi, who has won several awards in Malayalam and Tamil, was seen in Malayalam movies like Charles Enterprises, Jaldhara Pumpset, and Rani last year.