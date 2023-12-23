Curry and Cyanide: Everything to know about Jolly Joseph, victims, and the case so far

The murders





The first death took place in 2002 when Jolly’s mother-in-law Annamma passed away after she consumed mutton soup at home. This was however, not the first time that Annamma had fallen sick. A few months before that too she had collapsed after drinking soup, but doctors revived her. It was believed that Annamma died of a heart attack.

Six years later in 2008, Jolly‘s father-in-law Tom Thomas collapsed inside the bathroom on the ground floor of their house. Doctors in the Shanthi Hospital in Omassery where he was rushed declared that he died following a heart attack. No post-mortem was conducted on either of their bodies.

Immediately after Tom’s death, Jolly produced an unsigned will, in which he had given most of the property to Roy and Jolly. Though the other siblings disbelieved it, they did not have any grounds to challenge Jolly’s version.

In 2011, Jolly’s husband Roy Thomas also collapsed and died in the bathroom on the ground floor of their house in a similar manner. Roy too had experienced seizures before his death, just like his parents. In Roy’s case, a post-mortem was done and it revealed traces of cyanide in his body. But this was not investigated further as the Kodencherry police closed the case calling it a death by suicide. Jolly insisted he had taken his own life due to financial issues.

In 2014, a 2-year-old child in the family - Alphine Shaju - passed away similarly. Alphine was the daughter of Shaju, Roy Thomas’s first cousin. The same year saw another death – that of Mathew Manjadiyil – a retired army man and Annamma’s brother who passed away mysteriously.

Two years after Alphine’s death, Shaju’s wife Cily passed away after she collapsed at a dental clinic. Cily too had experienced seizures and as a result, had froth in her mouth when she died. Barely a year after Cily’s death, Shaju and Jolly got married.