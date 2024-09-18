The story of a Kerala govt school with over 85% migrant students

This is the final story in a four-part series where TNM surveys the lived realities of the migrant communities in Kerala.
Walking me to the Edayar Junction bus stop from the Binanipuram Government High School on the afternoon of Monday, June 3, Bihar native Baby Kumari got talking about her dreams for the future. She was among the 14 students, seven of whom were children of migrant workers, who helped the Kerala school secure 100% pass in Class 10 in the 2023-24 academic year. She started the conversation by pointing to a large two-storeyed house opposite the school — “I want to have a house like that.”
“I used to dream of becoming a Collector in my home state of Bihar. But now I want to be a nurse and move abroad for work,” she said. Her friend Gulabshah Khatoon, who is also from Bihar, is not big on planning like Baby. “I will study Commerce in Plus Two. I haven’t decided what I will do after that,” she said.
Baby and Gulabshah are at that age where dreams for the future change and evolve. But they say that for girl cousins their age in their native villages, the future is often limited to marriage and household work. For them, the schooling they received in Kerala has made all the difference.
Hundreds of children of migrant workers graduate from the schools in Kerala every year. On June 3, when schools across the state reopened after the two-month summer vacation, I visited one such school – the Government High School, Binanipuram, located in the Edayar industrial area of Ernakulam district.
Around 85% of the Binanipuram school’s over 160 students are children of migrant workers. This Malayalam medium school has students from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and other states. Edayar, where the school is located, has several factories and manufacturing units, attracting a large population of migrant workers.
The school was in a celebratory mood on June 3, after they secured 100% pass in the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in the previous academic year. The school had also made news as the only student who secured an A+ in all subjects – Sushmita Raj – was the daughter of a migrant couple from Uttar Pradesh.
Sushmita, who is the third of her parents’ four children, aspires to become a doctor. Two of her elder siblings also graduated from the same school, with one of them pursuing BTech and the other in Plus Two. Her younger sibling is also currently studying at the Binanipuram school.
Sudhi TP, who has been the teacher-in-charge of Class 10 for the past 10 years, said that most of the migrant parents in the region are illiterate, but they are insistent on educating their children. “That is probably Kerala’s influence. Even among the migrant students, especially the girls, seeing their teachers and other employed women is inspirational. They are all determined to study well and find jobs, which is often not the case of children of their social and class status in their home states,” she said.
This doesn’t mean that education of migrant children is without hindrances — they need to overcome the language hurdle while studying in Kerala. Their special circumstances have been recognised by the state, such as through the discourse oriented pedagogy programme ROSHNI.
Piloted in the Binanipuram school several years ago, ROSHNI is a programme that helps migrant students acquire language proficiency. Initially implemented in selected schools in Ernakulam by the district administration, the programme has now been brought under the Department of Education with the aim of being implemented across the state. It is run with the help of specially recruited volunteers.
The school’s headmistress Beenadevi said that ROSHNI volunteers also help bridge the language gap between teachers and migrant parents.
Besides, the interactions between the Malayali and migrant students help both groups acquire language skills, Sudhi said. “Most migrant students who join our school are conversant in Malayalam either because they have been living in Kerala since birth, or through their interaction with their peers. Malayali students, in turn, learn Hindi too,” he explained.
Another characteristic of migrant workers, according to Sudhi, is that they are a “floating population.”
“A student who leaves for their home state in April when the school closes for summer vacation may not necessarily be back when it reopens in June. A festival at home, requirements in their family’s farmland, or other reasons might delay their return by weeks or in some cases, even months. But it is the government’s policy that children be accommodated in school even if they join at an odd time. Such an understanding helps us retain the children in the system, instead of causing them to drop out,” Sudhi said.
But when a student migrates to Kerala in a higher class, say Class 7 or 8, learning all the subjects in Malayalam can be tricky for them, said another teacher Shemmi K Mohammad. “That’s when our school’s small number of students works to our advantage. Teachers are able to pay more attention to individual students,” she said.
Headmistress Beenadevi added that Binanipuram’s location in an industrial area is also advantageous to the school. “The companies nearby like CMRL and Sud-Chemie make regular financial contributions to the school as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects. We direct that funds towards promoting co-curricular activities. Our students are encouraged and trained to take part in sub-district and district level competitions in sports, science melas, and arts festivals with these funds,” she said.
The school’s kindergarten is entirely run with CSR funding, and the kindergarten staff’s salaries are paid by Arjuna Naturals, another company in the vicinity, Beenadevi said. She added that considering the poor financial background of most parents, the school does not collect any money as parent–teacher association (PTA) funds. The school is also set to get a new building in the coming academic year, and the state government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore towards the same.
But despite the school’s successes, there is a notable reluctance among Malayali families from enrolling their students there. Teacher Shemmi acknowledged that such reluctance exists.
While this could be attributed to the preference for English medium schools over Malayalam medium ones, students and teachers alike admit that the general Malayali population also tends to look down upon their school, calling it a “bhai school”. ‘Bhai’ is a reference to the north Indian migrant population in Kerala, sometimes used derogatorily.
“Our Malayali friends who go to other schools make fun of us for attending a ‘bhai school’,” a Malayali student from the recently graduated class said. “It made us feel sad and belittled,” he admitted.
Headmistress Beenadevi, however, said that attitudes are changing. “The school’s student strength has increased over the years. While there were only two Malayali students among the 15 who joined Class 1 last year, five of the 17 are Malayali this year,” she said.