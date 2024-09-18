The story of a Kerala govt school with over 85% migrant students

This is the final story in a four-part series where TNM surveys the lived realities of the migrant communities in Kerala.

Walking me to the Edayar Junction bus stop from the Binanipuram Government High School on the afternoon of Monday, June 3, Bihar native Baby Kumari got talking about her dreams for the future. She was among the 14 students, seven of whom were children of migrant workers, who helped the Kerala school secure 100% pass in Class 10 in the 2023-24 academic year. She started the conversation by pointing to a large two-storeyed house opposite the school — “I want to have a house like that.”

“I used to dream of becoming a Collector in my home state of Bihar. But now I want to be a nurse and move abroad for work,” she said. Her friend Gulabshah Khatoon, who is also from Bihar, is not big on planning like Baby. “I will study Commerce in Plus Two. I haven’t decided what I will do after that,” she said.

Baby and Gulabshah are at that age where dreams for the future change and evolve. But they say that for girl cousins their age in their native villages, the future is often limited to marriage and household work. For them, the schooling they received in Kerala has made all the difference.

Hundreds of children of migrant workers graduate from the schools in Kerala every year. On June 3, when schools across the state reopened after the two-month summer vacation, I visited one such school – the Government High School, Binanipuram, located in the Edayar industrial area of Ernakulam district.

Around 85% of the Binanipuram school’s over 160 students are children of migrant workers. This Malayalam medium school has students from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and other states. Edayar, where the school is located, has several factories and manufacturing units, attracting a large population of migrant workers.

The school was in a celebratory mood on June 3, after they secured 100% pass in the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in the previous academic year. The school had also made news as the only student who secured an A+ in all subjects – Sushmita Raj – was the daughter of a migrant couple from Uttar Pradesh.

Sushmita, who is the third of her parents’ four children, aspires to become a doctor. Two of her elder siblings also graduated from the same school, with one of them pursuing BTech and the other in Plus Two. Her younger sibling is also currently studying at the Binanipuram school.