Two electrocuted in Palakkad farm, landowner dismembers bodies, buries them

An attempt to keep wild boars away from his farm through electric fencing went wrong for 53-year-old Ananthakumar in Palakkad, after two youngsters allegedly died of electrocution. In an attempt to escape from the police, the farmer seems to have dismembered their bodies and buried them near his land. The deceased have been identified as Satheesh from Pudussery and Shijith from Kottekkad, both 22-years-old.
According to the police, the two youths had been missing since Monday morning, when they were last seen by two of their friends. Their relatives launched a search and examined the CCTV footage available nearby, in which the duo were seen walking with two other youths, who later parted ways with the former.
Following the direction in which Satheesh and Shijith walked, their relatives and neighbours reached the land of Ananthakumar, near which there were drag marks on the ground and loosened soil. They immediately informed the police on Monday evening, who reached the spot and unearthed the bodies.
Palakkad Superintendent of Police (SP) R Anand that the bodies were found cut into two halves. The remains have since been sent to Palakkad district hospital for postmortem.
Meanwhile, the police questioned Ananthakumar on suspicion, and he confessed that he had buried the bodies to escape the police.
Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, September 27, SP Anand said, “Based on preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of electrocution and Ananthakumar had dismembered and buried the bodies. He had also destroyed evidence like the electric fence and other tools. Further investigation is underway to find if anyone else is involved in the crime. Once the postmortem report arrives, the case will be altered and Ananthakumar’s arrest will be recorded,” he said.