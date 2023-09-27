Two electrocuted in Palakkad farm, landowner dismembers bodies, buries them

An attempt to keep wild boars away from his farm through electric fencing went wrong for 53-year-old Ananthakumar in Palakkad, after two youngsters allegedly died of electrocution. In an attempt to escape from the police, the farmer seems to have dismembered their bodies and buried them near his land. The deceased have been identified as Satheesh from Pudussery and Shijith from Kottekkad, both 22-years-old.

According to the police, the two youths had been missing since Monday morning, when they were last seen by two of their friends. Their relatives launched a search and examined the CCTV footage available nearby, in which the duo were seen walking with two other youths, who later parted ways with the former.

Following the direction in which Satheesh and Shijith walked, their relatives and neighbours reached the land of Ananthakumar, near which there were drag marks on the ground and loosened soil. They immediately informed the police on Monday evening, who reached the spot and unearthed the bodies.