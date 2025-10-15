‘Twisting definition of religious freedom’: Catholic newspaper slams SDPI over hijab row

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Amid the ongoing hijab row in Kerala, the Catholic newspaper Deepika strongly criticised the move to challenge the dress code at St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy, Ernakulam. The editorial argued that those demanding the right to wear the hijab are “twisting the true meaning of religious freedom.”

The controversy began after the CBSE-affiliated school, run by the Latin Catholic Church, refused to allow a student to wear the hijab. Referring to the Muslim organisations, the editorial said: “Last year, those who demanded prayer rooms in Christian schools have now come forward demanding the right to wear the hijab.”

Citing the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president, who alleged the involvement of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members from the Thrippunithura constituency in causing commotion at the school, the editorial added: “Those who try to create disorder in other institutions in the name of the hijab, using children, must also be corrected. Otherwise, there will be no need to investigate the causes of Islamophobia in depth.”

Supporting the school management, the newspaper said, “Let the management decide the uniform in all schools, including those attached to churches. Those who are not interested can go to schools that allow religious practices.”

Meanwhile, the state’s General Education Department, led by Minister V Sivankutty, issued an order directing the school to permit the student to wear a headscarf in accordance with her faith. Earlier, the Minister had stated that “anything that hides the school uniform cannot be allowed.” He later clarified that the government intervened because no one has the right to deny a student’s right to education. Sivankutty also said the issue was resolved after the parents agreed that the student would attend classes without the hijab.

The Minister had also claimed that the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education (DDE) conducted an inquiry and found serious lapses on the part of the school authorities.

However, the School Principal Sr Heleena refuted the Deputy Director of Education’s (DDE) report, saying, “The investigation was conducted by the Assistant Educational Officer (AEO), who spoke with the management, the student, and her parents. But the report from the DDE’s office is not true. We have all the evidence with us. Since the matter is under the court’s consideration, let it remain as it is.”

She also cited a 2018 Kerala High Court order affirming private schools’ right to decide their own uniforms. “As per the court order, the administration can prescribe the uniform. So, we will follow the institution’s rules and regulations on this matter,” the Principal said.

In 2018, two girls from Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram had approached the Kerala High Court seeking permission to wear the hijab and a full-sleeved uniform after the school rejected their request. The court dismissed the plea, ruling that the school had the authority to decide its dress code.

“Petitioners cannot impose their individual rights over the larger rights of the institution. It is for the institution to decide whether the petitioners can attend classes with the headscarf and full-sleeve shirt. It is purely within the domain of the institution to decide on the same. The court cannot even direct the institution to consider such a request,” the judgment stated.

The court further observed that the students could either continue in the same school or obtain a transfer certificate (TC) to attend another institution.