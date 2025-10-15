Hijab row in Kerala school: Minister directs school to permit student to wear headscarf

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on October 14 directed St Rita’s Public School, Palluruthy, to allow a student to wear a headscarf or hijab to school. The directive came a few hours after Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas and Congress MP Hibi Eden met the student’s family and held discussions with the school management. Hibi Eden had told the media that the student’s father agreed to comply with the school’s dress code.

Sivankutty’s decision marks a clear U-turn from his earlier position that “anything that hides the school uniform cannot be allowed.” On October 13, he had backed the school’s right to enforce its dress code, but the very next day, the Education Department issued an order directing the school to permit the student to wear a headscarf in line with her faith.

The school was closed for two days following the controversy and reopened on October 15.

“The government has intervened in the incident at St Rita’s Public School, Palluruthy, Ernakulam, where a class 8 girl was not allowed to enter her classroom because she wore a headscarf. Based on a complaint filed by the student’s father, the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education conducted an inquiry and found serious lapses on the part of the school authorities,” Sivankutty said.

According to the Minister, the inquiry report concluded that “expelling the student from class for wearing a headscarf constitutes a serious violation of conduct and a breach of the Right to Education Act.” He added that the report also noted that the school’s action “goes against the fundamental religious freedom guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.”

Following the incident, Sivankutty said the school has been instructed to allow the student to continue her studies while wearing the headscarf as part of her religious belief. He added that the school authorities may decide the colour and design of the headscarf. The Minister also stated that the principal and school management have been directed to address the mental distress caused to the student and her parents, and to submit a detailed report on the matter before 11 am on October 15.

He added, “In a state like Kerala that upholds secular values, no student should have to face such an ordeal. No educational institution will be allowed to violate constitutional rights. The government will continue to remain vigilant on this issue.”