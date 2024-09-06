Tricked into enlistment, Kerala men trapped in Russia's war desperate for return

On the biting afternoon of February 5 this year, Prince Sebastian fastened the heavy straps of his safety armour. The 15 kilograms of steel and Kevlar was slowing him down along with the AK-47, foreign and formidable, that hung awkwardly from a shoulder. He also had on him gadgets as part of military kit, small arms and ammunition.

A 25-year-old fisherman from Anchuthengu, a sleepy coastal village in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district, Prince was more used to casting nets from a boat than the brutal recoil of assault rifles aimed at distant, indistinct enemies. Never in his life had he imagined himself as a soldier, fighting a long drawn out war thousands of kilometres away from his homeland, that too for a country he had nothing to do with—Russia.

Just as the combat unit he was part of, comprising 30 men – including his cousin Vineeth Silva – clambered down from armoured tanks right on to the war front, Lysychansk in Ukraine, a volley of bullets rained on them. One pierced through his left ear. As the jittery men scrambled for cover, a drone appeared, dropping off a grenade over his Russian colleague, shredding him into pieces. Prince, hit by shrapnels, fell down bleeding.

It was his first day at the Russia-Ukraine war front.

After a series of dramatic events, Prince, his cousin Vineeth Silva and friend Tinu Paniyadima, are back in their hometown, traumatised and full of battle-scarred tales of their surreal life in Russia.

But fate was not kind to other victims of human trafficking, run by a gang which recruited several Keralites to Russia.

On August 19, KC Chandran, a native of Trikkur village in Thrissur district, received an official confirmation that his son Sandeep Chandran, 36, died following an Ukrainian drone attack. The family was in agony ever since Sandeep, an electrician, went incommunicado weeks after he landed in Moscow for the cherished job in April 2024. Sandeep had moved to Russia along with his bosom friend Santhosh on the promise of a high salary to work as support staff for the Russian military.

Despite efforts by the Indian embassy in Russia and the Union government, the body of Sandeep is not yet home. As per the information shared by the Indian embassy to the family, it is currently lying in the Russian city Rostov-on-Don.

Sandeep’s unfortunate death happened weeks after Prime Minister Narendran Modi made a request to President Vladimir Putin, during his Russian visit in July, to release all Indians recruited to the Russian Army.

“Sandeep and my brother Santhosh were colleagues and close friends. This job offer came through an agent in Chalakudy. They were promised jobs as electricians for the Russian Army. Shortly after training, Sandeep was taken to some other location. The news of his death shattered my brother,” said Satheesh, brother of Santhosh Shanmukhan.

Forty-year-old Santhosh, a native of Kodakara, is currently stuck in Bakhmut, a Ukrainian city under Russian control. Santhosh and another Thrissur native Remil Thomas are staying in a war-torn apartment, which is around 5-6 km from the warfront. However, the area is not safe due to recurring drone attacks.

When asked why Santhosh chose the job in a war-hit country, Satheesh said his brother was under heavy debt. “The agent agreed to arrange the visa for Rs 80,000. He was offered a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh. Around Rs 4 lakh was credited initially. But after that he got only Rs 57,000, that too in two instalments,” Satheesh said.

Santheesh said Santhosh was able to contact the family only when the Russian army operated power generators in their building. “He is scared to share pictures and other details as they are under constant watch of the army,” he said. His family had met local MLAs and MPs seeking support to bring back Santhosh.

Two others – Binil and Jane – natives of Kuttallor and Kuravancherry in Malappuram district, recently sent a video to various media groups seeking help to return to the country. “We were with the slain Sandeep. We need to come back home immediately. We can’t stay here in this condition,” they said in a short video shot in an unidentified location. Satheesh said that Binil and Jane are at huge risk as they were assigned with the task of serving food to the army on the war front.