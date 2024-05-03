Tovino Thomas’ Nadikar is an elaborate acting class on staying grounded

Walking up to a middle-aged man sitting at a bar counter, superstar David Padikkal has to show on his face all the suppressed emotion of a man meeting his long lost father. This is a shot that Tovino Thomas, as David, has to enact twice in Nadikar – at the beginning and climax of the film. The transformation that David, introduced as a superstar who is going through a series of flops, undergoes between these two shots is what Jean Paul Lal or Lal Jr’s Nadikar is about. Only, one is at a loss to understand what exactly changed. The transformation, as the movie tries to say, must have happened within. For in short, without risking spoilers, you can say the film is an elaborate acting class that also includes lessons on staying grounded and being human.

This is a nice bit of advice given by Soubin Shahir’s character, an acting coach not remotely reminiscent of Jagathy Sreekumar’s Pachalam Bhasi in Udayananu Tharam, but still brings to mind the role. Ironically the film does not always seem to follow its own advice. There are several shots of directors and others within the film calling a performance overdone or underdone, bluntly humiliating actors. Yet, there is no one to call ‘cuts’ when Nadikar’s own script slips, the performances turn – to use the lingo of the times – cringy, and the background music all but swallows the lines in sync sound.

There is a nice touch in the opening credits of the film when the title cards flash by the screen with the font and music of bygone times, each new pattern a nod to the changing ways of cinema. A byte of yesteryear superstar Prem Nazir, talking about the struggle and hard work in becoming a superstar, is also a sweet intro into what the film is about. Unfortunately the script fails to capture the essence of it all, David’s journey embedded with a weak back story and often disconnected life-moments. We are not given a reason for his rise or fall, except that all the fame must have gone to his head and that had cost him everything.