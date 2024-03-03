‘Tied up, beaten with belts’: Police report details torture of Kerala student by collegemates

In a chilling incident of mob justice, a 20-year-old student was humiliated, stripped, assaulted with cable wires and belts and illegally confined to a room for two days, which eventually ended in his death. JS Sidharthan was found dead in the bathroom of the men's hostel of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Kerala’s Pookode on February 18. The details of the torture he suffered at the hands of 18 of his peers in the college have been detailed in the police remand report. Of the 18 students accused of the crime, eight have been arrested. Most of the accused are members of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

"From February 16, he was illegally confined in a hostel room. He was assaulted, stripped in the courtyard of the hostel. Except for the 13th accused, all 18 accused in the case assaulted him using belts and cable wires. Till 2 am on February 17, he was tried in public by the mob and insulted. This forced Sidharthan to think that death is the only escape," said the report.

The punishment meted out to Sidharthan was a form of mob justice, an unspoken rule in the men's hostel of the college, the report stated. Sidharthan´s mother Sheeba told TNM that her son was on his way home (from Wayanad to Thiruvananthapuram) on February 15 but returned to the college after reaching Ernakulam (midway). He had left for home as the college would be closed for a few days.