The slum-dweller whose book is taught in colleges: The story of Dhanuja from Kerala

All her woes are about the lives of others in the colony, neglected and denied the opportunities they deserve. She writes about Susan Raj, an actor who had once shined in theatre, but was later driven to odd jobs to make ends meet. “There are so many stories to tell, I am writing a second book now,” she says, even as she consistently shies away from calling herself a writer. It was Vijila, a poet, who helped Dhanuja put her scrambled thoughts in order for the book.



Dhanuja attended school only till class 9, and had spent years at the Sree Chithra Home for children due to circumstances at home, before getting married at the age of 16. She had a tumultuous few years of married life when her husband took to drinking, during which she attempted suicide twice. But together, they came out of it with their two kids, she writes in her book. Once he stopped drinking, she did everything to promote his art, organising a 48-hour Chenda performance at the Ayyankali (VJT) Hall, during which he neither ate nor drank a sip of water. Both her sons, Nidheesh and Sudheesh, followed in the footsteps of their father Satheesh, choosing music as their career.

Dhanuja made other interventions too. Active in multiple cultural societies, she and a few women in the colony formed a group called Wings of Women during the COVID-19 outbreak. About this, she says, “When our kids could not go to school or even step outside their homes, we wanted to help.”