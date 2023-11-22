The row over Robin, Kerala’s outlaw bus explained

The All India Tourist Permit (AITP)

The AITP allows a tourist vehicle operator to ply tourist vehicles throughout the territory of India on strength of permit fee, which would be then divided to the states through which it plies. This was done to make travel seamless across states to streamline and strengthen the tourist permit regime as tax rates differed from state to state.

Another intention was to simplify the procedure for AITP applicants and reduce compliance burden. The new rules were supposed to provide financial relief to smaller tourist operators having lower seating capacity who need to pay only lower fees commensurate with the seating capacity.

Promoting deployment of electric vehicles in large numbers was also an aim.

As per the Parivahan website. a total of 37 AITP permits were issued in Kerala in 2021. In 2022, a total of 88 permits were issued. As of 2023, the number of such permits stands at 137. Across India, 1,09,759 permits have been issued.

The rule change allows vehicles to transport passengers individually or in a group, along with their personal luggage provided they have a valid contract in electronic form or otherwise.

Vehicles with AITP should exhibit the words ‘All India Tourist Authorisation’ or ‘All India Tourist Permit’ as the case may be, along with ITS validity on the rear and left side of the vehicle, in white letters in a blue circle. They also should carry a list of passengers in electronic or paper form. All passengers travelling should also be insured.