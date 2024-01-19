Student organisations clash at Kochi’s Maharaja’s, college shut down indefinitely

The college hostel was closed and the arts festival, scheduled to begin on Thursday, was also called off due to the incident. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting organised by the college authorities, who have sought police protection at the campus. A detailed report, which will probe the continuous clashes including the one between SFI and KSU recently, will be submitted to the Department of Higher Education. An all-party meeting to sort out the issues between the associations has been postponed as per a government directive.

Following the attack, Abdul Nasar was taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital and was later shifted to the Medical Trust Hospital in the city. Hospital authorities said that he sustained a fracture on his hands and other wounds that might have been caused by a sharp object like a beer bottle.

Based on a complaint by Nasar, Ernakulam Central police officials registered a case, under sections including 307 (murder attempt) of the Indian Penal Code, against Fraternity Movement members suspected to be involved in the case. The alleged attack by Fraternity Movement members came just a day after SFI members staged a protest against the former for allegedly attacking Nizamudheen KM. Fraternity Movement members had also registered a complaint against the faculty member for acting in favour of SFI while ignoring other student organisations.