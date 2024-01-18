Kerala: Asst Professor and student stabbed in Ernakulam Maharaja’s college

An Assistant Professor and Students Federation of India (SFI) leader were allegedly stabbed in Ernakulam’s Maharaja’s college, on Wednesday, January 17. The victims were Assistant professor Nizamudheen KM and SFI unit secretary Nasser Abdul Rahman. SFI has alleged that the students belonging to the Fraternity Movement, were behind the attack.

A TNIE report stated that Nizamudheen, who is also a person with disability, was stabbed with a sharp weapon between his left arm and neck by a final-year student Mohammed Rashid. He was admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital. According to the report, the duo were arguing over the suspension of a member of the Fraternity Movement, Bilal. As the argument escalated Rashid allegedly stabbed the faculty member.