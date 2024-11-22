Sookshmadarshini review: Nazriya-Basil film is a fun, smartly written thriller

A window coated with bright colours, in the shape of a circle and at the top of the wall, is almost as fascinating as the images that the woman of the house sees through it, when she reaches for it, perched on a chair. The view is of the large compound of the house across her fence, small enough for her to climb over and pluck a few curry leaves from, for lunch. Nazriya’s famous wide eyes stare through the pane, as she is driven there from the kitchen window she can’t see enough from. Who knew that the simple act of looking, accompanied by the beats of thumping music, could send chills down spines and drive a pacy story forward? MC Jithin did apparently, directing a smartly-written script, putting Nazriya and Basil Joseph in the thick of it, and pulling off one helluva thriller with Sookshmadarshini (meaning microscope, naturally).

It is a cosy little neighbourhood, some way off the buzz of the city of Kochi, and old-fashioned enough for the neighbours to be all neighbourly – spending time at each other’s, exchanging confidences. Relatably, a Whatsapp group of the women in the neighbourhood is abuzz all the time, where news of the neighbourhood and preachy voice messages pop up all the time. These are breezy intros, setting the ways of life of a neighbourhood that appears torn between conventions and modernities. The proximity of the people and the outward appearances make the setting closer to the famous camaraderie of village life, while the forwardness of attitudes leans towards newer ideas.

No lengthy scenes are written to create this setting, and Chaman Chakko’s editing is tight enough to forbid distractions. As a respite to all the tension though, the scriptwriters allow doses of comedy, putting Siddharth Bharathan, an actor you don’t expect for it, primarily in charge.

Jithin wrote the script in the company of Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB, all of whom appear to be strong believers of not wasting time. The tension begins right away, as soon as Basil’s character Manuel appears with his elderly mother (Manohari Joy), who seems unwell and not talkative. You are forced to pay extra attention to the mother in what would seem like perfectly ordinary moments only because Priya (Nazriya) keeps looking at her and the music (Christo Xavier’s) keeps racing. In that way the director appears to get up from his chair and direct the audience too: note this scene, you will need it later.