Six-year-old Abigail Sara found, twenty hours after she was kidnapped

Abigail Sara was abducted on the evening of November 27, as the child was walking to her tuition centre near her home. Abigail was walking with her eight-year-old brother Jonathan, when the kidnappers came in a car and abducted the child. Jonathan later said that the kidnappers had given a paper asking him to give it to their mother. “I did not take it, and then they dragged her into the car. I hit them using a stick, but they did not let her go,” he told the media. He said there were three men and a woman in the vehicle.

The abduction occurred around 4.45 pm, three hours after which Abigail’s mother received the first ransom call from the kidnappers, demanding Rs 5 lakh. Two hours later, around 9.30 pm, a subsequent call raised the ransom amount to Rs 10 lakh. The family also received instructions to arrange the money by 10 am on Tuesday without involving law enforcement.

The police had commenced a search operation immediately, with the help of the local residential community who soon rallied together to find the child. The search was initially focused on the bordering areas of Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

A sketch of one of the kidnappers was released on Tuesday morning based on the description of a shopkeeper in Parippally, from whose shop the first ransom call was made. Eye-witnesses at the shop reported that a man and a woman, arriving in an auto-rickshaw, made these purchases before leaving. “There were two people, a woman and a man. They came on an auto-rickshaw and asked for biscuits at the shop,” the shopkeeper said.