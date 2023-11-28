Six-year-old abducted in Kerala: Police release kidnapper’s sketch, intensify search

The whereabouts of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji, who hails from Oyoor in Kerala’s Kollam district, still remain unknown as a desperate search for her intensifies across the state. Abigail, a Class 1 student, was kidnapped just 100 metres away from her residence on the evening of Monday, November 27, as she was walking to her tuition class with her eight-year-old brother, Jonathan. The police have released a sketch of one of the kidnappers and directed people to contact the dedicated helpline at 112 in case of any information.

Jonathan, who managed to escape the clutches of the kidnappers, revealed that he and his sister were approached by assailants in the car. “They came in a car, gave me a paper asking to give it to my mother. I did not take it, and then they dragged her into the car. I hit them using a stick, but they did not let her go,” he told the media. He said there were three men and a woman in the vehicle.

The abduction occurred around 4.45 pm, three hours after which Abigail’s mother received the first ransom call from the kidnappers, demanding Rs 5 lakh. Two hours later, around 9.30 pm, a subsequent call raised the ransom amount to Rs 10 lakh. The family also received instructions to arrange the money by 10 am on Tuesday without involving law enforcement.

“The child is safe with us. Arrange Rs 10 lakh by 10 on [Tuesday] morning; we will bring the child. Do not inform the police; we will bring the child to your house. Do not call back; this is not our phone. If the child is not to be harmed, do not inform the police,” a kidnapper who sounded like a woman conveyed in the phone call.

During the call, the relative asked for Abigail’s release by expressing willingness to pay the ransom amount immediately. But the kidnapper was heard insisting on waiting until the following morning, citing instructions from their boss.