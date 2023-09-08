‘She was injured and bleeding’: Residents speak on rape of eight-year-old in Aluva

The perpetrator, identified as Christal Raj and arrested by the police later in the day, probably escaped by running through the adjacent paddy fields. “We only had a torch and some sticks with us, and we are not young blood anymore. Since it was raining, the roads were muddy. There was a limit to how much we could see and how far we could go. We searched as much as we could for around 10-15 minutes and were beginning to feel helpless, when we saw the child walking towards us from a field nearby. That’s when one person in the search party identified her, and took us to her house,” he said.

Ward member Sahida Abdulsalam said the timely response by neighbours saved the life of the young girl. Her family was unaware that she had gone missing until they brought her back home, around 2.45 am. When the rescuers reached her home they found the door was locked from outside. “We repeatedly knocked on the windows and called out to the family, and that was when their mother woke up and realised the child was missing. The culprit must have locked the door after abducting her from the house. We eventually found the key and opened the door for them,” said Sukumaran.

It’s only few weeks since the body of a five-year-old girl , a victim of brutal rape and murder, was recovered from Aluva market, hardly four km away from Edayappuram. The girl, daughter of a migrant couple, was abducted and strangled to death by a Bihar native named Asfaq Alam on July 28. The police submitted the chargesheet in the case a day ago.

The occurrence of the second such incident, while the memory of brutal sexual assault and murder was still fresh in their minds has come as shock for the resident. The eight-year-old too is the daughter of a migrant couple, said Sajina, who lives next door and knows the family well. “She has two brothers, one of them older than her. The family is Bihar and has been living here for the past year. Both the survivor and her elder brother speak Malayalam very well. She even studies in a Malayalam medium school, and when she speaks the language, she sounds no different from any Malayali here. She is a very smart kid,” she said.

Sajina said the family has a habit of locking the door and placing the key by the window, and believes the accused must have come to know this somehow and used it to his advantage. “Her father works the night shift. We saw him leave for work around midnight, just as my husband was returning home. He was not at home when she was kidnapped,” she said.