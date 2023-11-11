‘She was calm & quiet’: Principal remembers Fathima, Kerala teen poisoned by her father

It has been over twelve days since Fathima’s seat has remained unoccupied in her school. She went to school on Friday, October 27 and returned home as usual. On October 29, everything changed. Fathima, a Class 10 student of a private school in Karumalloor of Aluva, Ernakulam district, became a victim of filicide. Her father, Abees, assaulted her with an iron road and forced her to ingest a toxic pesticide after an argument about her romantic relationship with a classmate from a different faith. Fourteen-year-old Fathima fought for around 10 days in hospital and died on November 7.

“She was calm and quiet, at the same time very active. We all are shocked after this unfortunate incident. Her class teacher and classmates are still in pain and the school is giving them needed counselling,” the school principal said.

Her school principal said she was absent on October 30, Monday and they sent a message to her parent's phone number about her absence as usual. Two days later, on November 1, they came to know that she was in hospital. They visited the hospital and met with her, but her condition was critical at that time. “A few teachers and I went to the hospital. I consoled her and she was not able to speak, she just nodded her head,” the principal recalled.