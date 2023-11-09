Parental love is the sickest justification for Fathima’s murder by her father in Kerala

Against popular perception, several such cases have been reported in Kerala, the most discussed being from 2018, when Kevin, a 23-year-old Dalit Christian man was abducted and murdered by the relatives of Neenu, a 21-year-old Catholic woman. The case culminated in a protracted legal battle, after which the culprits were awarded a double life sentence. Though Neenu’s fight for her deceased partner set a strict warning for caste killings in the state, it is clear from the social media reactions on Fathima’s murder that the insistence on “honour” even today justifies the horrific crimes “loving families” commit to protect it.

In Fathima’s case, Abees was blinded by the belief that killing his daughter is more “honourable” than watching her have affection for a boy from a different faith. That she was only a 14-year-old, a minor girl enamoured by newfound love, it seems did not stop Abees, an educated, worldly, and wise engineering professional, from taking the extreme step. And across social media, he has many supporters, one of whom commented, “Parents bring up children with many dreams. But when these very children defy parents and live a wayward life, parents are forced to take such grave measures. So children should obey their elders and live a disciplined life.” This warrants the question – is a parent’s love transactional, acting against which could invite murder? If yes, should we not interrogate the criminal biases that push us to annihilate children just because they fell in love with someone of their choice?

In a disturbing climax scene from director Vetrimaaran’s short titled Oor Iravu from the 2020 Tamil Netflix anthology Paava Kadhaigal, Prakash Raj’s character is seen seated calmly in the verandah of his house as his heavily pregnant daughter (Sai Pallavi) screams in pain after drinking poisoned water from him. She is locked in a room as she slowly succumbs to a painful death, while Prakash Raj reminisces how he brought his daughter up with love, despite which she married a man from a different caste, thereby “betraying” him. The stone-cold stillness on his face is unnerving to recall. To think that such brutality can be justified in the name of pride or parental love is unbecoming of anyone with even a slight blot of a conscience. But for someone blinded by faith, empathy too is transactional.

If we closely examine the psychology of those who extend support to Abees and characters like those of Prakash Raj and Mammootty in films, it can be seen that they are trying hard to avoid ‘social shame’. It is considered ‘shameful’ for a girl to firstly have affection towards a boy, and secondly to even think that she is free to love someone outside her caste/faith. She must, at all times, be an ‘obedient repository of her family’s caste/religious pride’. Her agency is a trade-off between her conduct and how far it is acceptable to her family. She must not, even for a fleeting minute, think that she has an individual choice, and this is ensured by institutionalised faith that draws clear, endogamous boundaries which cannot be breached.

Further, some comments also highlight the belief that the actions of women reflect on the men who “guard” them, be it the father, or any other male family member. Hence, when a woman crosses a boundary, she also “drags these men down with her”, legitimising their “anger”.