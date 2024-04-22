Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar are Modi’s men: Pannyan Raveendran

Pannyan Raveendran on the road addressing a gathering around him somewhere in Kerala is not necessarily a scene plucked out of the election-ready streets of the state. He has been doing that for more than six decades of his life, ever since he joined the Communist Party of India (CPI) as a 15-year-old from Kannur’s Kakkad. But now at a grand 78, he has been hopping in and out of a campaign vehicle in the summer of 2024, as a contestant in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Pannyan is once again contesting from Thiruvananthapuram, a constituency he won from 19 years ago, as a candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Nothing – the unbearable summer heat, the belittling by many as a candidate with little prospects – seems to deter Pannyan, as he relentlessly goes on with his campaign every day. He is fighting two heavyweights – the sitting Member of Parliament and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and a Union Minister of State of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Pannyan’s credentials include leading the CPI as its state secretary between 2012 and 2015, and 30 years before that, heading the youth wing of the party, the All India Youth Federation. He was also the MP of Thiruvananthapuram for 40 months between 2005 and 2009, before Shashi Tharoor began winning the seat term after term.

Pannyan had contested the election in 2005 upon the death of the incumbent MP – CPI veteran and former Chief Minister PK Vasudevan Nair. It was smooth sailing for him, garnering a margin of over 74,000 votes to beat the Congress's VS Sivakumar.