In Kerala’s capital city, a riveting three-way clash is unfolding

Political dynamics in Thiruvananthapuram

Shashi Tharoor, a former UN diplomat and union minister, from Nair community, has been consistently winning the constituency since 2009. Though Tharoor, who is keen on visiting temples, mosques and churches during campaigns and calls on religious leaders of all hues, he often peddles a stance that resonates well with caste Hindus and Hindutva sympathisers.

Tharoor has been considered unbeatable for a long time and many voters took pride in his status as a global citizen. He is cautious in his comments and has sometimes taken stands contrary to the Congress's official position. He even expressed a desire to visit the Ram Temple one day, posting a picture of Ram Lalla on Twitter with the caption "Siyavar Ramchandra ki jai" after the Mandir's inauguration.

He is also a known admirer of Travancore’s erstwhile royal family and have called on them like other politicians do in Thiruvananthapuram. BJP is hoping that Rajeev Chandrasekhar would be a counterforce to Tharoor in the constituency because of his stature.

"Most probably, he will win from the constituency, but there might be a reduction in his vote share," said veteran journalist and political analyst MG Radhakrishnan. "His supporters come from various demographics including techies, caste Hindus, and youngsters. Even the coastal region has supported him," he said.

Thiruvananthapuram, which has an Assembly constituency they won before, is considered a key constituency by the BJP. According to political analysts, the decision to field Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also a Nair, to counter Tharoor was a strategic move. "The BJP will secure their party votes here; whatever impact they have nationally, they will receive those votes in Thiruvananthapuram for Rajeev Chandrasekhar. They are also anticipating additional support due to initiatives like the Ram Temple inauguration and the implementation of the CAA, which could slightly increase their vote share," Radhakrishnan said.

He also mentioned that some caste Hindus, particularly those closely associated with temples and in the tech community, who previously supported Tharoor, might now vote for Rajeev because he ticks similar boxes. "Many BJP-leaning caste Hindus who voted for Shashi Tharoor instead of Kummanam Rajasekharan in the past might now opt for Rajeev," he added.