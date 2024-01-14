Shakeela on how she stopped financial exploitation by Kerala producers

Recalling her stint in one of her most celebrated films, Kinnarathumbikal (2000), Shakeela said her remuneration for five days at the time was Rs 20,000. But the film became a huge hit, she said. “Kaathara came after that. I shot that film for 10 days, and per day, I got Rs 10,000. Ahead of my next film Thankathoni, I told them that the food here was not working for me, so I am going to Chennai for three days and then return. But they asked me not to leave before completing the shoot. So I told them I would stay back if they gave me Rs 1 lakh, and they said okay. They gave me the money immediately, and on the fourth day, they even booked flight tickets for me. Then they gave me another Rs 2 lakh. Apparently they had assumed that I was asking for Rs 1 lakh per day. So I got Rs 3 lakh for three days. This was the first time I was even seeing such an amount of money,” she recalled, adding that from then on, she started to take Rs 3-4 lakh per call sheet. “I often had two call sheets per day, and suddenly I knew how it felt to be rich.”

But that didn’t mean she was not exploited anymore, at least financially, she said. “There were instances where I go for the shoot of a film, and they would make me shoot scenes for another film without letting me know. Because of my language barrier, I often had no clue what was happening. Eventually, I started telling them that I will not shoot in Kerala anymore, because here they would be calling all of the shots. I decided that I will only shoot in Chennai from now on,” Shakeela said. Some 65-70 bank cheques these filmmakers gave her bounced, she added, after which she refused to take cheques.

Shakeela was also one of the very few actors to act out an orgasm in Malayalam cinema, Deedi pointed out. Shakeela said, “While acting, I often take inspiration from other actors. If I had to cry, I would cry like Manorama ji. If I am doing funny roles, I would think of Urvashi chechi. But [orgasms], I have not seen anywhere. So with my experience, I had to show a fake orgasm. That is called acting, and that’s what made me Shakeela.” She also pointed at the phenomenon of orgasm gap, wondering how many married women can say that they have actually had an orgasm. “Many women don’t even know what an orgasm is. You should not be shy about it,” she said.