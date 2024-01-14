Sheela says women not unsafe in cinema, Shakeela calls Internal Committees impractical

Actors Sheela and Shakeela, while participating in separate sessions held as part of the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on January 13 addressed the question of whether the cinema industry is a women-friendly workplace and the absence of internal committees (IC) in the field.

Responding to the query, during the session titled 'Life story told by Sheela', moderated by Deedi Damodaran, the actor raised a counter-question, asking if all other movie industries have internal committees. She expressed her belief that women are not necessarily unsafe in the cinema, asserting that any untoward incidents receive ample media coverage. She emphasised society's fascination with negative stories about celebrities.

"I don't think women are unsafe in the cinema. Because now if bad things happen in the cinema, it will be reported. People like to read negative things about celebrities," she remarked.

However, she said that there is a broader issue of women's safety, noting that women face risks beyond the confines of the film industry. She challenged the notion of absolute women's freedom, citing concerns about walking alone on the streets at night. Reflecting on her era, she mentioned the absence of women-centric organisations in cinema during her time.

Sheela said women are not safe anywhere. “There is no point in saying women have freedom, as a woman cannot walk alone on a road at night. So women did not get freedom anywhere. Now there are certain organisations for women in cinema, but in our time it wasn't there. Also, we don't know what happens with the young actors now. It's good to have an IC, as there is no safety for women anywhere, so they should be safe," she added.

"Nowadays, men should be careful as they will have legal issues if they stare at a woman for more than three seconds. Men should form an organisation. You guys might be looking somewhere else, but the women may think you are looking at them. Also, if a woman has some grudge and complains about men, he will be arrested. Poor men," Sheela remarked.