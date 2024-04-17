Shafi Parambil says cyber attack allegations raised by KK Shailaja are false

A day after Vadakara’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate KK Shailaja alleged that Congress was behind the cyber attacks against her, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Shafi Parambil on Wednesday, April 16 called it false accusations. Shailaja had said the cyber attacks would not have happened without the knowledge of Shafi Parambil.

At a public meeting in Nadapuram on Wednesday, Shafi said there was a conscious effort to create provocation and urged workers to be more careful while using social media. “They are telling some non-existent stories and making accusations against us. That’s where I urge you to be cautious in the field, digital space and phone. There may be deliberate attempts to provoke us. Some people would create small issues that lead to big conflicts,” he said.

KK Rama, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader and wife of slain party leader TP Chandrasekharan, condemned the cyber attack and extended her support to Shailaja. Holding a press meet, they alleged the cyber attack shows the failure of the home department. KK Rema said no action was taken by the department when such complaints were raised by women in the past, which resulted in the latest incident.