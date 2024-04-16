KK Shailaja files complaint with EC against Shafi Parambil over cyber attack

KK Shailaja, former health minister of Kerala and ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s Lok Sabha candidate in Vadakara, has alleged that the Congress is resorting to personal attacks against her and spreading misinformation online. She lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, April 16 against Vadakara Congress candidate Shafi Parambil.

Stating that the cyber attack would not happen without the knowledge of Shafi Parambil, Shailaja said the voters will give a reply in the elections and that the incident would come back to haunt them. “I don’t believe that this is happening without the knowledge of the Congress candidate. In the past, he has behaved like an innocent and stated he does not know anything when similar issues have emerged. He should ask those who propagate like this to stop, isn’t that political morality,” she asked.

Shailaja alleged that her morphed pictures were posted on an Instagram page titled ‘Ente Vadkara KL18’, which contains posts supporting Congress. “I am facing such a cyber attack for the first time in my life. They circulated a morphed vulgar image with my face in family WhatsApp groups, but that did not work. All the people, not only of this constituency but of the state, know me. My dressing and behaviour are contradictory to what they circulated. I came to know that there has been criticism within the Congress regarding this act,” she said.