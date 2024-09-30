SC grants interim protection to actor Siddique in rape case

The Supreme Court, on Monday, September 30, granted interim protection to Malayalam actor Siddique in the rape case. The Kerala High Court had denied bail for the actor saying that there is prima facie evidence to show Siddique’s involvement in the crime and that his custodial interrogation was ‘inevitable’ for the case. The senior actor was booked by the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram on August 27 this year under charges of rape and criminal intimidation, based on the complaint filed by a young actor.

The bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma granted interim protection and sent notices to the respondents in the case.

In his petition filed before the Supreme Court, Siddique claimed that he was “falsely implicated in a false and bogus case” because of an ongoing tussle between the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

A.M.M.A. is the biggest film industry body for Malayalam movie actors dominated by senior actors and was until recently headed by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. WCC was formed in May 2017 by women actors, directors and technicians from the Malayalam film industry, in the aftermath of the 2017 actor assault case and primarily works to highlight the gender disparity in the industry.