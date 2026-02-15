Saffron script: Kerala Kumbh Mela as political theatre in the making

Kerala holds in high esteem people like Sri Narayanu Guru, Chattambi Swamikal and Ayya Vaikundar, whose spirituality is inseparable from the social reformist ideals they espoused. Hindu seers in post-Independence era Kerala, except for Mata Amritananda Mayi, never had any political clout, largely because they stayed away from political interventions. But their clergy counterparts in Christianity and Islam have been guilty of being power centres meddling in politics, often a blot on the image of Kerala’s two secular fronts.

India's sanyasi tradition, inspired by Sree Sankaracharya, follows two paths: maths and akhadas. Math sanyasins are shaastradharis, seekers of knowledge through vedanta philosophy. Akhada sanyasins, while they quote scriptures, are shastradharis— they bear arms and have protection of dharma as a mandate.

Anandavanam’s sophistication and soft demeanour might not easily reveal the militant ascetic nature of Shaivite Akhada sanyasins that Kerala is unfamiliar with. But it is important to understand where the political sympathies of monastic outfits like Juna Akhada, the largest stakeholder of ‘Kumbh Mela,’ lie. In the past few decades, Kumbh Melas have evolved as a political theatre of Hindutva, and it is likely that the experiment in Tirunavaya, located in the Muslim majority district of Malappuram, too would become one in the not-so-distant future.

Pelf, power, and mahamandaleshwars

In the hierarchy of the Juna Akhada, a Mahamandaleshwar serves as a high-ranking spiritual dignitary and a dedicated guardian of Sanatan Dharma, leading a group of Sanyasis. It would be interesting to look at the history sheets of some of Juna Akhada's Mahamandaleshwars. Eruditeness and leadership displayed by Anandavanam may have led to his elevation and being assigned the mandate of extending the monastic order's footprint in the south and the Kumbh Mela enterprise in Kerala.

Since 2021, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, a militant Hindu priest of Dasna Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, known for hate speeches targeting Muslims, has been a Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhada. His vitriolic statements and criminal cases, including abetment to murder and dacoity, did not come in the way of his anointment. In 2024, a controversy erupted after Prakash Pandey, an underworld don serving a sentence in Almora jail, was appointed as Mahamandaleshwar but Juna Akhada’s patron Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj soon distanced himself from the development and set up an enquiry committee.

In 2012, a similar probe committee was installed after a woman called Radhe Maa, connected to a rich business family, was anointed mahamandaleshwar, allegedly at the behest of Hari Giri, Juna Akhada's international patron. The secretive ceremony held in the middle of the night to avoid attention was questioned by many who alleged money changed hands. Her title was suspended the next day, but there was pressure on Juna Akhada to reinstate her for several years.

Swami Nityananda of the Kailasa fame, a rape accused, was also made a mahamandaleshwar by Mahanirvani Akhada in 2013. It happened three years after news of a sex scandal involving him broke. While Nityananda himself made the request, the title for Nityananda also meant they could now reach out to the south, which they had ignored.

To Dasanami akhadas, mahamandaleshwars are also a source of income. Those who need the title need to pay them a hefty amount called Pukar. They are also required to make liberal donations to akhadas during Kumbh Melas. The akhadas once collected money from princely states, revenue generation has become the responsibility of mahamandaleshwars. The Juna Akhada, which played a major role in the Tirunavaya ‘Kumbh Mela’, and announced plans to set up a base there, are probably hoping to build an additional revenue source.

Kumbh Melas as political theatre

Juna Akhada is considered the biggest and most influential among the 13 akhadas that form the powerful Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP). They follow the Dasanami tradition of having ten names - Giri, Puri, Bharati, Van, Aranya, Parvat, Sagar, Tirth, Ashram and Saraswati - which the seers adopt. Headquartered in Varanasi, they have permanent ashrams in Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik.

The status of Dasanami sadhus as a preeminent monastic power was famously documented by historian Dr Jadunath Sarkar in his seminal work, A History of Dasnami Naga Sanyasis.

During the volatile 18th century, as the Mughal Empire crumbled and British influence surged, armed bands of Shaiva and Vaishnava sadhus became highly sought-after military assets. Leading this charge were the legendary Dasanami Naga warlords—Rajendra Giri Gosain and his brothers, Anup and Umrao Giri. Vast armies of ash-smeared, matted-haired men with hardly a string around their loins often served as mercenary forces for diverse patrons, including Mughal rulers, clashing with the Hindu King of Banaras, the Afghans, or the Marathas.

In his book Ascetic Games: Sadhus, Akharas and the Making of the Hindu Vote, Dhirendra K Jha offers an uncompromising look at the world of sadhus. He argues that behind the facade of sacred knowledge lies a gritty reality of men competing for the same worldly prizes as anyone else: power, profit, and political clout.

Jha traces the consolidation of the Hindutva influence on sadhus to the 1960s. A major flash point involving Akhada sadhus happened on November 7, 1966. Over one lakh sadhus gheraoed the Parliament, demanding a prohibition on cow slaughter. Attempts were made to storm the Parliament and All India Radio. It was seen as a move to undermine parliamentary democracy. Seven people were killed and around 140 were injured in police firing. Sadhus had to retreat because of the resolute stance taken by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The stranglehold of Hindutva gathered pace in the 1980s and soon threw the old monastic orders into turmoil. The book also documents a powerful effort to convert the Kumbh Mela into a political theatre during the recent decades. These changes have forced Dasanami Akhadas to adopt desperate measures to make the Kumbh show look grand and also expand outside. Their entry into South India should be seen in this backdrop.

The use of Kumbh Mela as a platform for politics has a long history that dates back to pre-Independence. Both Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru tried to connect with the Akhadas, but no one was as successful as Hindutva organisations like the VHP and the RSS, writes Jha. It was during the Dharma Sansad organised by the VHP held alongside the 1989 Allahabad Kumbh Mela that a resolution on building the Ram Temple using 'Ram Shilas' in Ayodhya was passed. Three years later, karsevaks brought the masjid domes down, leading to riots and bloodshed.

A large number of current Akhada sadhus were once associated with the RSS as pracharaks or activists. While Jha says there is no evidence of this being intentional, he cites a 1982 report in the Organiser about 100 VHP men initiated as sanyasins by various akhadas as part of its Sanskriti Raksha Yojana. The sadhus don't seem to have grasped the long-term implications of their entanglement with politics on such a large scale, writes Jha.