Sabarimala gold theft: SIT arrests priest-turned-businessman Unnikrishnan Potti

In a decisive breakthrough in the Sabarimala probe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on Thursday, October 16, arrested priest-turned-businessman Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in two cases linked to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the sacred artefacts of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.
Potti was taken into custody from his residence near Kilimanoor on Thursday morning and subjected to over 11 hours of interrogation by a team led by Crime Branch SP Bijoy P. He was subsequently questioned by Kerala Police Academy (KEPA) Director S Sasidharan under the supervision of ADGP (Law and Order) H Venkatesh. Potti’s formal arrest was recorded late in the night after a detailed medical examination at the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital.
The SIT, acting under strict confidentiality directives from the Kerala High Court, has also completed formalities for the remand report. Potti was produced before the Ranni Magistrate Court in Pathanamthitta on Friday, October 17.
According to investigators, the arrest marks the first major breakthrough in the alleged theft of 475 grams of gold (around 56 sovereigns) from the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and kattilappadi (threshold) of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum). Officials found that while only 3 grams of gold were actually used for plating, Potti allegedly misappropriated the remaining quantity and even collected payments from two individuals in Bengaluru for the same work.
The SIT has registered two FIRs in the case, arraigning 10 accused, with Potti named in both. One case pertains to the irregularities in the gold-cladded panels of the dwarapalaka idols, while the other involves the misappropriation of gold from the lintel and side frames of the Sreekovil.
According to reports, during interrogation, Potti admitted to the gold robbery and alleged that senior Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials were aware of and benefited from it. He reportedly claimed that the stolen gold was shared among certain TDB members.
The investigation has also identified a middleman named Kalpesh as a key conspirator, with the role of Smart Creations, the Chennai-based firm entrusted with gold plating, coming under intense scrutiny. Some crucial records of the firm’s work are reportedly missing. The SIT, which had earlier visited Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, is expected to submit its progress report to the Kerala High Court in a sealed cover next week.
The scandal has sparked political repercussions, with Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanding the resignation of State Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan. “The BJP will ask the Centre for a CBI or ED probe into the matter,” Chandrasekhar said during a BJP Mahila Yuva Morcha protest in Thiruvananthapuram.
The arrest has also reignited questions about procedural lapses, with Potti’s lawyer alleging that due process was not followed during his client’s initial detention. Police later confirmed they had updated Potti’s family about his whereabouts following a medical examination.
The controversial gold plates will be reattached on Friday, October 17, when the temple reopens for monthly pooja.