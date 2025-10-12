Sabarimala gold misappropriation: Two FIRs filed, accused include Devaswom staff
The Kerala police have named the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) staff as accused in the alleged ‘misappropriation’ of gold in the Sabarimala temple. So far, the police have registered two First Information Reports (FIRs), and Unnikrishnan Potti, the sponsor of the fresh gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols, has been listed as the key accused in both FIRs.
According to reports, one FIR was registered relating to the irregularities in the gold-cladded panels of the Dwarapalaka idols, and the other one is connected with the alleged misappropriation of gold from the side frames and lintel of the Sabarimala sreekovil. According to reports, the first FIR has named ten individuals, and the second FIR has named eight individuals. The charges include theft, forgery, breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy.
Currently, the cases are being handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of five police officials under Crime Branch chief ADGP H Venkatesh, formed on the orders of the Kerala High Court. The FIRs will be handed over to the SIT probing the charges.
Preliminary findings point to major procedural violations during the transfer of the gold plates on July 19 and 20 of 2019. The Devaswom Vigilance report indicates collusion between officials and contractors. The gold plates were reportedly moved from Kerala to Bengaluru and then Hyderabad within ten days, bypassing standard protocols.
While the initial Vigilance report cited 989 grams of gold as missing, subsequent findings suggest that the actual quantity could be far higher. Mahazar records maintained by the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner indicate that the original plates may have been swapped or diverted.
The role of Smart Creations, the firm that handled the plating work, is now under probe. The SIT is expected to employ scientific testing to determine whether the original gold plates were melted or replaced.
Meanwhile, both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan and the Devaswom Board members. The last four days of the Assembly session ended in uproar, with the Congress-led UDF opposition raising this issue.
With IANS inputs