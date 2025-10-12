Sabarimala gold misappropriation: Two FIRs filed, accused include Devaswom staff

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala police have named the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) staff as accused in the alleged ‘misappropriation’ of gold in the Sabarimala temple. So far, the police have registered two First Information Reports (FIRs), and Unnikrishnan Potti, the sponsor of the fresh gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols, has been listed as the key accused in both FIRs.

According to reports, one FIR was registered relating to the irregularities in the gold-cladded panels of the Dwarapalaka idols, and the other one is connected with the alleged misappropriation of gold from the side frames and lintel of the Sabarimala sreekovil. According to reports, the first FIR has named ten individuals, and the second FIR has named eight individuals. The charges include theft, forgery, breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy.

Currently, the cases are being handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of five police officials under Crime Branch chief ADGP H Venkatesh, formed on the orders of the Kerala High Court. The FIRs will be handed over to the SIT probing the charges.