Sabarimala gold misappropriation case: ED approach Kerala HC seeking FIR details

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Kerala High Court on November 14, seeking access to documents tied to an ongoing probe into alleged gold misappropriation at the Sabarimala temple. According to reports , the ED has sought certified copies of the FIR and the First Information Statement (FIS) so that an investigation can be initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Justice CS Dias will consider the plea submitted by the ED’s Kochi zonal office on November 17.

The case pertains to the disappearance of gold from the door frames and the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter has filed two FIRs. One FIR pertains to the irregularities in the gold-plated panels of the dwarapalaka idols, while the other involves the misappropriation of gold from the lintel and side frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The alleged theft involves 475 grams of gold (around 56 sovereigns) from the dwarapalaka sculptures and kattilappadi (threshold) of the sreekovil.

Earlier in October, the ED had approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni for the same documents. However, the request was turned down, citing the sensitive nature of the case. The lower court further pointed out that the Kerala High Court is monitoring the SIT’s probe.

According to reports , the ED stated in its plea that the method the accused used indicates that valuable temple property was illegally diverted and its proceeds were converted for personal gain. This is considered 'proceeds of crime' under section 2(1)(u) of the PMLA. Reports also say that the ED's preliminary investigation revealed black money transactions.

The SIT has so far arrested a priest-turned-businessman identified as Unnikrishnan Potti, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) official Murari Babu, former TDB official Sudheesh Kumar, and former TDB president N Vasu. Potti is named in both FIRs.

Officials found that while only 3 grams of gold were actually used for plating, Potti allegedly misappropriated the remaining gold and even collected payments from two individuals in Bengaluru for the same work.