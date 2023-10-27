Row over unwatched IFFK film submissions unwarranted, says Kerala Chalachitra Academy

“I don’t know how many films were submitted. We watched 149 films as a group of five members and selected them after discussion,” said OP Suresh. As per the Academy guidelines for selection committee there is no need to watch a film in its entirety if the members feel so,

“We watched most of the films completely. Some movies were skipped after 20 to 30 minutes because of the lack of cinematic elements, or if they had been viewed earlier by the panel members either in theatre or OTT. Most films that were skipped were watched earlier either in theatre or OTT. We watched some movies twice to make decisions,” said Suresh, when asked how they could watch 149 movies within 15 days.

Independent filmmakers, who made their movies with a limited budget, consider IFFK as a huge platform to showcase their work. A main advantage is that they can send uncensored films to IFFK and they need not spend money on censoring. There is no entry fee for IFFK, and the audience response will help them get theatres or additional markets. Compared to other film festivals IFFK is more friendly to the independent filmmakers. But now they have concerns over the transparency of film selection.

“The expenses of submitting a film to IFFK is negligible compared to other festivals. We can directly reach a Malayali audience and would open other opportunities. If they reject our films that is fine, but they can’t reject them without watching a film,” said Mohmmad Sadiq, one of the filmmakers who raised the allegation. He had submitted the YouTube link of his movie The Steering but had disabled the download option.

“I was sure that my film was skipped because I had not provided the download option”, Mohammad Sadiq said.

Gireesh PC Palam, another filmmaker who raised the allegation, said for independent filmmakers, IFFK is the only option to reach out to people. “Because in our movies the actors would be new faces, we cannot reach people through theatre. If a movie is selected in IFFK and it gets positive reviews, we will get that reach,” said Gireesh.

Christon Joseph, another director who raised a similar allegation. said he had purposefully disabled the download option of Vimeo, because such allegations were there before. “I wanted to check whether they watched my film or not. I noticed my analytics and found out that they did not,” Christon said.

Shiju Balagopalan said people misunderstood his intention and it affected him. “I got several messages that said I was jealous because my film was not selected. I consider the jury’s decision as final. This is not the core issue. All of these made me mentally down and I don’t know whether I will do the next film or not. Now I understand why people are silent regarding these kinds of issues,” he said.