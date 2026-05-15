‘Requested support on matters important for Kerala’: Satheeshan on meeting Pinarayi

Kerala’s Chief Minister designate VD Satheeshan met his predecessor and Leader of Opposition-designate Pinarayi Vijayan at the latter's residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, May 15. With the Congress and CPI(M) announcing its legislature party leaders a day before, the two leaders are now faced with a role reversal – the outgoing LoP will occupy the chief minister’s office, while the former CM will face him as the head of the Opposition benches.

Satheeshan said that he visited Pinarayi because the latter is one of the most senior political leaders of Kerala. “He served as CM for 10 years, and 16 years as party secretary. I am taking on a crucial responsibility, and he is taking up the role of the LoP. For matters important to Kerala, we should be able to stand together. We can’t be aligned on all matters, there will be political differences. I have requested his support in matters important to the state,” Satheeshan told the media, meeting them after the courtesy call along with Pinarayi.

When asked if the upcoming government will scrap the previous regime’s projects, Satheeshan said, “We will not change it under any circumstance. Governments are meant for continuation. Corrections might be made regarding issues we have criticised in the past.”

He also added that he has invited Pinarayi to his oath taking to be held on May 18.

When the mics turned to him, Pinarayi folded his hands and said, “This is enough for now, I shall talk later.”

Courtesy calls from the CM designate to the outgoing CM are customary in Kerala. Pinarayi Vijayan, after the LDF’s victory in 2016, had paid a visit to the outgoing Congress CM Oommen Chandy.

While many details of the Pinarayi-Satheeshan meeting are unknown, video footage showed the two leaders greeting each other with wide smiles. After receiving Satheeshan at his front door, shaking hands, and posing for the media, Pinarayi served Satheeshan tea at his residence. After the Left Democratic Front’s decisive loss in the assembly elections, this is the first time Pinarayi has appeared before the camera lens of reporters. However, he is yet to speak directly to the media.

Clips telecast on Asianet News showed the two leaders exchanging general pleasantries. Still addressing Pinarayi as ‘CM’, Satheeshan could be heard discussing food habits and the need for him to cut his sugar intake. Continuing on the same topic, he said, "CM is disciplined, I do not have that," as Pinarayi genially smiled on.

After 10 days of negotiations, discussions, and dramatic protests on Kerala streets, the Congress party announced Satheeshan as the chief minister designate on May 14. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also declared Pinarayi as the LoP on the same day.

Besides meeting Pinarayi, Satheeshan also visited the residence of the late Congress leader G Karthikeyan. Karthikeyan’s son Sabareenadhan had contested from the Nemom constituency where he came third after the BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar and the CPI(M)’s V Sivankutty.