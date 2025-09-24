Red hibiscus flowers that fly from skirts: Writer-filmmaker Sudha Padmaja Francis intv

In a note at the end of her book, Sudha writes, “When I now read a 22-year-old me writing about myself and love, I remember I lived through all that to be the person who thinks about the Mathanga Sambhar she makes now.” A reference to her poem ‘Mathanga Sambar’, one of the more recent ones from her book.

The title of the book comes from a poem about those difficult years, in which Sudha brings alive bewitching imagery of red hibiscus flowers printed on her skirt, laughing and flying away, to circle the heads of lovers. “That time is still important to me, in the way I understood the ways of the world, of women, of feminism. We did not have the kind of discussion on mental health as we do now. There were no tools to understand what we were going through. And chemaparathi or red hibiscus, which had always been a symbol of madness in Kerala, seemed fascinating to me,” she says.

On the cover of her book is a plum brown kitten that has the looks of a maine coon, holding a red hibiscus in her mouth. But it must be a street cat; Sudha has had a few she’d look for in the neighbourhood, and who come and go in her poems like uninterested visitors.

The drawing on the cover is also Sudha’s. So are the charcoal sketches scattered across the book, a habit that grew in the COVID-19 years. Something, she says, she did only for herself, for everything else came with expectations. She hesitates to call herself an artist, much the same way she stops short of writer. A filmmaker, perhaps, is a term she will allow herself to identify with after much deliberation.