Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Sobha Surendran in BJP’s first Kerala poll list

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, on Monday, March 16, announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party has fielded several key leaders, including former Union Minister and BJP’s Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former state president K Surendran, and senior leader Sobha Surendran. The initial list includes 47 candidates, of whom seven are women.

The BJP has fielded Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram, where the party finished second in 2021 and had won the seat in 2016. In the previous election, CPI(M) leader and Kerala’s current Education Minister V Sivankutty retained the seat with a margin of 3,949 votes. BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan finished second in the constituency.

The party has also fielded Sobha Surendran in Palakkad, another key constituency where the BJP finished second in the previous election. In 2021, Congress leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Shafi Parambil won the seat with a margin of 3,859 votes. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate E Sreedharan secured second place and increased the BJP’s vote share by around 6%.

Manjeswaram is another important constituency for the BJP, where the party lost by just 745 votes in the last election. Former BJP state president K Surendran will contest from the seat this time.

Former Union Minister V Muraleedharan will contest from Kazhakoottam.

Former IPS officer and Thiruvananthapuram corporation councillor R Sreelekha will contest from Vattiyoorkavu. Even before the official announcement of her candidature on March 7, Sreelekha had flagged off her campaign in the constituency.

Malayalam actor and director K Raveendran, popularly known as Major Ravi, will contest from the Ottappalam constituency in Palakkad district. Earlier, he attended the launch of the BJP’s campaign in Ottappalam, triggering speculation about his candidacy.

According to a press note, the names were finalised by the BJP’s Central Election Committee at a meeting held on March 12 under the presidency of Nitin Nabin. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and other committee members.

List of 47 candidates

Kasargod

Manjeshwar — K Surendran

Udma — Manulal Meloth

Kanhangad — Balraj M

Kannur

Payyannur — AP Gangadharan

Azhikode — KK Vinod Kumar

Kannur — C Raghunath





Wayanad

Mananthavady — P Shyam Raj

Sulthanbathery — Kavitha AS

Kozhikode



Vadakara — Adv K Dileep

Kuttiadi — Ramadas Manaleri

Nadapuram — CP Vipin Chandran

Quilandy — CR Praphul Krishnan

Perambra — M Mohanan Master

Balusseri — CP Satheeshan

Elathur — T Devadas

Kozhikode North — Navya Haridas

Kozhikode South — T Raneesh

Beypore — Adv. KP Prakash Babu



Kunnamangalam — VK Sajeevan

Palakkad

Shornur — Sanku T Das

Ottappalam — Major Ravi



Malampuzha — C Krishnakumar

Palakkad — Sobha Surendran

Thrissur

Chelakkara — K Balakrishnan

Manalur — Adv. KK Aneesh Kumar

Thrissur — Padmaja Venugopal

Irinjalakuda — Santosh Cherakulam

Idukki



Devikulam — S Rajendran

Kottayam

Pala — Shone George

Vaikom — K Ajith

Kanjirappally – Adv. George Kurian

Poonjar — PC George



Alappuzha

Ambalappuzha — Arun Anirudhan

Haripad — Sandeep Vachaspathi



Chengannur — MV Gopakumar

Pathanamthitta

Thiruvalla — Anoop Antony Joseph

Kollam

Karunagappally — VS Jithin Dev

Kunnathur — Raji Prasad

Kottarakkara — R Reshmi

Chathannoor — BB Gopakumar



Thiruvananthapuram

Attingal — Adv. P Sudheer

Nedumangad — Yuvaraj Gokul

Kazhakoottam — V Muraleedharan

Vattiyoorkavu — R Sreelekha

Nemom — Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Parassala — Adv Gireesh Neyyar

Kattakkada — PK Krishnadas