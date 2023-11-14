‘Raise your voice’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns killing of children in Gaza

In a strongly-worded statement published on Children's Day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for all progressive forces in the world to raise their voice against the killing of children in war-torn Gaza. As many as 4,609 children were killed in the Israeli attacks in Gaza and the faces of children, injured and orphaned in the attacks, leave your mind wounded, he said.

"These tragedies cannot be alleviated without an end to the Israeli occupation supported by the imperialist powers. For this, all the progressive forces of the world should raise their voices together. May this Children's Day be a reminder for collective action for the safety and rehabilitation of children in Palestine," CM Pinarayi stated on the morning of November 14, celebrated as Children's Day to honour the memory of independent India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.