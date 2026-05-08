Rahul Gandhi’s social media pages overflow with appeals to make VD Satheesan Kerala’s CM

As the Congress high command continues deliberations over the Chief Ministerial face of the next United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala, supporters of V D Satheesan have intensified an online campaign urging Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership to pick the Leader of the Opposition for the top post.

Hundreds of messages and open appeals have appeared under Rahul Gandhi’s recent social media posts as comments across platforms, with Congress workers and UDF sympathisers arguing that Satheesan should be rewarded for leading the alliance’s comeback victory in Kerala.

“Leadership is not about appearing after the election results or projecting oneself at the final moment. Leadership is about continuous struggle, commitment, visibility, and accountability throughout the journey. VD Satheesan has already proven that leadership through his dedication and political fight over the years,” one of such comments says.

Another comment says, “Air lifted CM from Delhi isn't Kerala's choice. The mandate is for good governance. VD Satheeshan promised it. Let him deliver.” Hashtags such as #VDSatheesan, #VDSForCM, #SupportVDSatheesan, #UDFKerala and #RahulGandhi are widely being used in the campaign.

The online protest also spilt onto the streets, with Congress workers conducting marches in various districts on Friday, May 8. In a protest event held in front of the Secretariat, Congress workers carried placards, which said ‘Pada nayichavan naadu nayikkatte’ (Let the one who led the war, lead the land). Some protesters also tore down the flex boards of KC Venugopal, a frontrunner in the CM race.

Multiple posters demanding the CM post for VD also appeared across the state and even in Delhi. Meanwhile, the district Congress committee in Idukki suspended four Congress members for leading a march in support of Satheesan.

The Congress-led UDF’s return to power has triggered intense internal discussions within the party over the leadership of the new government. Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala have emerged as the principal contenders, with no clear consensus yet within the party.

Amid the continuing suspense, the Congress Legislature Party, on May 7, passed a one-line resolution authorising the party’s high command to take the final decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate. The resolution was adopted at a meeting held at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken. The motion was moved by KPCC president Sunny Joseph and unanimously adopted by newly elected MLAs and senior leaders.

However, the leadership battle has taken over social media, particularly on Rahul Gandhi’s pages, where supporters have been making emotional and political appeals in favour of Satheesan.

‘Respect public sentiment, select VD’

Many comments projected Satheesan as the face of the UDF’s revival in Kerala, arguing that he had spent the last five years rebuilding the alliance at the grassroots level, energising workers and aggressively taking on the Left government on public issues.

Several users have written that they voted for the UDF expecting V D Satheesan to become the next Chief Minister. One of the major arguments is that it was VD Satheesan who united the minority communities again, indicating how Christian votes were largely gained by Congress this time.

“The opposition leader (VD) was able to attract different religious and caste organisations, which had been away from the Congress for 10 years, to the UDF with his unwavering stance and energy. As a result, VD Satheesan received a higher privilege among the people of Kerala than the Left Chief Minister of Kerala,” a comment said.

Another recurring argument among supporters is that Congress should respect “public sentiment” in Kerala and avoid imposing what some described as an “airlifted CM from Delhi”, an apparent reference to the possibility of a leader from the national leadership structure being chosen for the post.

Some users also referred to Satheesan’s earlier public declaration that he would step away from active politics if the UDF failed to return to power with a decisive mandate. Supporters described the statement as proof of his political confidence and accountability.

Multiple appeals argued that the UDF’s campaign was built around Satheesan’s leadership and visibility, warning that overlooking him could disappoint a section of Congress workers and voters who associated the alliance’s resurgence with his leadership.

Several comments also praised Satheesan’s outreach to different caste and community organisations, his “Team UDF” campaign and his strong positioning against both majority and minority communal politics.

Meanwhile, supporters of other contenders have also stepped up lobbying efforts within the party. Venugopal’s camp is believed to be banking on his acceptability among MLAs and his close equation with the Congress high command, while Chennithala’s supporters have highlighted his administrative experience and organisational background.

The final decision on the Chief Minister is expected to be taken by the Congress high command after consultations with legislators and alliance partners.