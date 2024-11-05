Producer Sandra Thomas ousted from Kerala producers association after raising concerns

Malayalam film producer Sandra Thomas, who had spoken out about the issues faced by women in the industry, has been ousted from the Kerala Film Producers Association. In a letter addressed to her on October 28, the KFPA said that her membership in the association has been cancelled, due to "continued indiscipline". In another letter circulated among the members, the association lamented the “derogatory statements” she had been making about it in public.

After the Hema Committee report, detailing the many issues faced by women in Malayalam cinema, came out in August this year, Sandra spoke out about the problems of female producers. Disappointed by the delayed and lukewarm response of the KFPA towards the findings of the Hema Committee, Sandra wrote to the film body about the consistent neglect faced by women in the association.

Following her dismissal from the KFPA, Sandra told TNM that this action against her might be a warning to all the women in the industry who have been coming forward with their complaints following the publication of the Hema Committee report. “They want to silence all such women. If I, a producer – an employer in a powerful position – should face such treatment, imagine what a common technician would go through,” she said.