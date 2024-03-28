Prithviraj and Blessy take great pains for Aadujeevitham, leave lasting images

On the rare evening that a truck stops by the barn, Najeeb the shepherd pauses by the side mirror and discovers a beard flowing down his unrecognisably tanned face. Clutching it like a child confused by its own reflection, he breaks down, sitting among the sheep he has been tending to for years, in a forsaken place much too far from home. To the viewers watching the sad story of Najeeb in a film, Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor, looks as unrecognisable as Najeeb is to himself in that moment. In film, it would seem he transformed right in front of your eyes, the stocky form of the man reduced to skin and bones within the hours of a single movie. A director who goes to lengths to make his films convincing, Blessy did not leave much to chance when he took to filming one of the most popular books to come out in Malayalam.



Benyamin’s Aadujeevitham, the book that came 14 years before the movie, left in the minds of its readers heartbreaking images of the Malayali Gulf life. Beginning with the 1970s, a wave of change had descended on Kerala as its people began migrating in large numbers to the ‘Gulf’, as the West Asia countries are called, so they could earn enough to build homes and futures for the family. But life in the Gulf, often romanticised in fictional accounts, is rarely presented the way it has been for thousands.

Najeeb’s is a real life Gulf story that Benyamin, another former Gulf Malayali, found too distressing to keep with himself and wrote a slightly fictionalised account of, just so it would reach more people. Aadujeevitham detailed the slave-like existence of Najeeb who was trapped in an Arabian desert, with no way to contact another, without even a bath or shave for years, with only cruel masters to beat and punish him.