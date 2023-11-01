Pregnant television actor Dr Priya dies of cardiac arrest in Thiruvananthapuram

Malayalam television actor Dr Priya, who was eight months pregnant, passed away after a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 31. The 35-year-old actor had visited the hospital for a routine checkup. Her premature child is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, after the infant was surgically removed. News of her death was shared by television personality Kishor Satya.
Priya is known for her performance in the serial Karuthamuthu. Kishor Satya wrote: “She didn’t have any health issues and went to the hospital yesterday for her routine health checkup.” He had visited the hospital on Tuesday and it was a very sad picture, Kishore said. He wrote that for Priya's mother the shock of losing her only daughter was too much. And Priya's husband, who opted to be by her side for the last six months of her pregnancy, was also in pain, he added.
Priya was a doctor by profession and had taken a break from acting after her marriage. Later she returned to acting in serials. According to a , she had worked at the PRS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and was planning to do her post graduation.
Only a day earlier, on October 31, another television actor Renjusha Menon at her home in Thiruvananthapuram. Renjusha who acted in serials like Nizhalattam, Makalude Amma, and Balamani was also a part of popular movies like Thalappavu, Lisammyude Aadu, City of God and Marykundoru Kunjaadu. She was in her mid 30s.
Priya is the third Malayalam serial actor who died within two months. In August end, Aparna P Nair, another actor in her 30s, in her house in Thiruvananthapuram, and the police had said that prima facie it looked like suicide.