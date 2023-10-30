Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon found dead at her home in Kerala

Malayalam television and film actor Renjusha Menon passed away on the morning of Monday, October 30. She was found dead in her flat at Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. An official at the Sreekaryam Janamaithri police station told TNM that Renjusha was found dead around 9 in the morning. The inquest is going on and the forensics team are also on the spot, the official said. It is not clear how old she was. Media reports suggest that she was in her mid 30s.

Renjusha came to show biz through a television reality show called Nakshatra Deepangal, taking part in it as a contestant. After this she began acting in serials like Nizhalattam, Makalude Amma, Balamani and others. Renjusha also became a part of movies like Thalappavu, Bombay March 12, Lisammyude Aadu, City of God and Marykundoru Kunjaadu. A trained dancer, Renjusha had a degree in Bharatanatyam. She was also a post graduate in English literature.