Kerala

Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon found dead at her home in Kerala

Renjusha acted in serials like 'Nizhalattam', 'Makalude Amma', 'Balamani' and movies like 'Lisammyude Aadu', 'City of God' and 'Marykundoru Kunjaadu'.
Renjusha Menon
Renjusha MenonInstagram
Written by :
TNM Staff

Malayalam television and film actor Renjusha Menon passed away on the morning of Monday, October 30. She was found dead in her flat at Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. An official at the Sreekaryam Janamaithri police station told TNM that Renjusha was found dead around 9 in the morning. The inquest is going on and the forensics team are also on the spot, the official said. It is not clear how old she was. Media reports suggest that she was in her mid 30s.

Renjusha came to show biz through a television reality show called Nakshatra Deepangal, taking part in it as a contestant. After this she began acting in serials like Nizhalattam, Makalude Amma, Balamani and others. Renjusha also became a part of movies like Thalappavu, Bombay March 12, Lisammyude Aadu, City of God and Marykundoru Kunjaadu. A trained dancer, Renjusha had a degree in Bharatanatyam. She was also a post graduate in English literature.

Two months ago, another serial actor Aparna P Nair was found dead at her house in Karamana of Thiruvananthapuram, and the police had said that prima facie, it looked like suicide. Aparna was in her early 30s.

In September, the Kerala Women's Commission had held a hearing of women actors working in television serials to understand the issues they go through. A few actors spoke about the long working hours, lack of proper payment and basic facilities, and sudden replacements among the many issues they go through. 

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.    

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726 

Click here for working helplines across India.

Death

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com