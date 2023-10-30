Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon found dead at her home in Kerala

Malayalam television and film actor Renjusha Menon passed away on the morning of Monday, October 30. She was found dead in her flat at Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. An official at the Sreekaryam Janamaithri police station told TNM that Renjusha was found dead around 9 in the morning. The inquest is going on and the forensics team are also on the spot, the official said. It is not clear how old she was. Media reports suggest that she was in her mid 30s.
Renjusha came to show biz through a television reality show called Nakshatra Deepangal, taking part in it as a contestant. After this she began acting in serials like Nizhalattam, Makalude Amma, Balamani and others. Renjusha also became a part of movies like Thalappavu, Bombay March 12, Lisammyude Aadu, City of God and Marykundoru Kunjaadu. A trained dancer, Renjusha had a degree in Bharatanatyam. She was also a post graduate in English literature.
Two months ago, another serial actor Aparna P Nair was at her house in Karamana of Thiruvananthapuram, and the police had said that prima facie, it looked like suicide. Aparna was in her early 30s.
In September, the Kerala Women's Commission had held a hearing of women actors working in television serials to understand the issues they go through. A few actors about the long working hours, lack of proper payment and basic facilities, and sudden replacements among the many issues they go through.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.