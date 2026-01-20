Political activist Vijoo Krishnan’s photos speak for victims of the system

He was reminded of the film Gandhi, he says, watching the attack on crops, perhaps referring to the Champaran agitation (1917) when the British forced peasants to farm indigo without payment.

Vijoo often finds references in cultural adaptations — books and movies become part of his life in the lone journeys he takes for his work with the farmers. When he is not reading or writing on agrarian and political issues or Marxist literature, he indulges in the works of Eduardo Galeano, the famous chronicler of Latin America, or the books of American writer John Steinbeck.

Photography, a habit he picked up as a child after an uncle gifted him a Panasonic, also became an activity in his travels. Cameras have always accompanied him, in his JNU days when he visited the site of the Odisha supercyclone of 1999 or else the survivors of the 2002 Gujarat riots. He was elected president of the JNU Students Union while he stayed on the campus for 10 years, finishing his MPhil and PhD.

After four years of teaching at St Joseph’s in Bengaluru, Vijoo joined AIKS full time. His cameras went with him. He’d click on his phone from moving cars or trains. Village markets, birds in action, and even some of the faces that he has photographed in great detail were taken on his phone. His daughter Riya too is among them, her hair flying, caught in static electricity under her father’s gaze. He likes to take most of his pictures in black and white, they convey more, he says.