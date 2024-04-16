PM Modi slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over cooperative bank scam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, April 15, launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that the latter has told lies for the past three years in the Rs 300 crore Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, in which several CPI(M) leaders were involved. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in Kerala's Thrissur where the BJP has been raising the bank scam issue. For the second time on the same day, addressing a large gathering at Kattakada, PM Modi criticised the Chief Minister and the CPI(M) for "robbing the poor", saying "action would be taken against the corrupt."

“Kerala CM has been lying about this scam for the past three years and has done nothing. Instead, it was the Union government which acted and the Enforcement Directorate has now attached Rs 90 crore. Modi guarantees that all the people who have deposited the money will get it back. The Government of India in the past has returned Rs 17,000 crore to people who were cheated,” said PM Modi.

Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank was the most profitable cooperative bank in the Thrissur district before the scam came to light in 2021, with the suicide of a former panchayat member TM Mukundan. He was asked to repay a loan of Rs 50 lakh by the bank, which he had never taken.