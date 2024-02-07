‘Kerala one of most financially unhealthy states’: Union govt submits before SC

A day ahead of the protest in Delhi led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Union government, on Wednesday, February 7, in a note filed before the Supreme Court said there were multiple studies documenting poor public finance management by Kerala.

The note by Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani named Kerala as one of the most financially unhealthy states whose fiscal edifice has been diagnosed with several cracks. It also said that “squeezed for funds” for capital expenditure and to circumvent borrowing limits, “Kerala has resorted to substantial off-budget borrowings through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)."

The written note came in response to an original suit filed by Kerala raising grievance over the Union government allegedly interfering with the former’s power to borrow and regulate its own finances. The state in its plea alleged that the Union government's actions can lead to a grave financial crisis, as the state has not been able to fulfill the commitments made in its annual budgets. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan is set to take up the matter on February 13 and decide on Kerala's interim relief application.