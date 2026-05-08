Pinarayi blames media, propaganda for LDF’s ‘unexpected’ election defeat

Three days after the poll debacle CPI(M) Politburo member and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan broke his silence on Thursday, May 7, saying that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) “respectfully accepts” the people’s verdict and would function as a strong and responsible opposition while working to regain public trust.

Pinarayi Vijayan described the outcome as “completely unexpected” for the LDF. He thanked the people for standing with the front despite what he termed “propaganda and attacks” against the alliance.

“For the LDF, this verdict is not an end, but a new beginning for continued political work. We are committed to regaining the people’s trust in a stronger manner and moving forward with greater strength,” he said.

He said the LDF’s vision for a “New Kerala”, centred on a knowledge economy, youth employment, social justice, public health and education , would now be pursued from the opposition benches. According to him, policies aimed at eradicating extreme poverty, strengthening social security and empowering women remain essential for the people, and the LDF would exert democratic pressure on the new government to implement them.

The former Chief Minister, also expressed concern over the BJP winning three seats in the election, calling it a serious development for those committed to protecting Kerala’s secular and pluralistic values.

He alleged that the election was marked by widespread fake propaganda and accused certain media organisations of running campaigns based on “half-truths, exaggerations and factual inaccuracies”.

“The LDF has decided to comprehensively examine the election result and listen to the opinions of all comrades. The intention is to conduct an open democratic review. The concerns, opinions, and criticisms raised by the public and comrades after the election results will be examined seriously,” he added.

Pinarayi Vijayan also blamed the media for the failure in elections.

“This result came in a political situation created collectively by the UDF, BJP, and the stand taken by certain media organisations against us. Some people also fell prey to the misleading propaganda spread by certain anarchic and apolitical centres,” he alleged.

He assured of seriously examining the criticisms raised by both the public and party workers.

“Strengthening our connection with the people, the LDF will move forward with greater clarity and confidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the LDF will undertake a comprehensive review of its “unexpected” Assembly election defeat, with discussions planned at all levels of constituent parties before a final report is prepared by the end of June, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said on Thursday, May 7.

“We have asked everyone to openly raise their opinion in the committee meetings. Apart from party members, the opinion of the public too will be taken,” Ramakrishnan said.

He also denied reports of minority consolidation against the LDF. “We will review all aspects behind the setback. We don’t think there was a minority consolidation against the LDF, though certain campaigns of the UDF have caused communal polarisation,” he added.

Ramakrishanan said that no decision was taken on the Leader of Opposition. He rubbished reports that the CPI opposed the move to appoint former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as opposition leader. “LDF has not discussed it yet. I have talked to Binoy Viswom (CPI state secretary), who said that a call regarding opposition leaders should be taken by the CPI(M),” he said.

Ramakrishnan said that the failure was “unexpected”. He said that those who cite anti-incumbency have not pointed out any particular move of the government as wrong. “Hasn’t all surveys shown the CM as highly popular,” he asked.