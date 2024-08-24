Paalum Pazhavum: Poorly made film with good intent and performances

Parallelly, Sunil the schoolboy is getting tired of his bossy brother, who is the ‘good son’ to his parents, doing well at school and snitching on Sunil. In all this imagery, fun is intended, starting from the know-it-all lines of the young boy to the betrayals of the big brother. Only, you miss it amid the poor scripting.

By the time Sumi and Sunil begin a relationship, a child could have told them this absolutely made no sense, not because of their age difference, but because they did not seem to think at all, about anything, just act like keyed dolls.

Despite the bad writing, the actors try to do their best. Aswin, and even the child playing his younger version, sincerely try to make the character of an immature youth work. Aswin’s expressions are genuine, his voice modulations well-used. Jasmine too, after the noisy first scene, matures into her character, subtle with her reactions and discrete with the emotion. The character itself is not so settled, acting on her whims like an adolescent, unnaturally naive and ignorant about the ways of the world (she doesn't know what Facebook is). All of this might be attributed to her years spent within the house, away from the outside world, when she had to cater to the needs of a bedridden mother. But that will just be a lame excuse for lazy writing.

Shanthi Krishna as the mother plays her horrible character really well. Oh, she is horrible, so is Sumi’s whole family, complete with the sister-in-law who has nothing to do with her time other than to urge the brother to tell off Sumi. Everyone appears to forget that Sumi has been home for years because she was forced to take care of the mother, and it wasn't her choice to not work or get married. It is infuriating to hear the mother keep calling her ‘muthuki’ - an insulting term for old women. The movie, in that way, tackles ageism in its own lousy way, showing the number of ways a woman is humiliated just for her age, if she has not by that age followed the dictates of a patriarchal society – viz., a long (and preferably sufferable) marriage, dragging a few kids, holding many degrees but not working.

If only the writing could more effectively convey these telling messages without making the viewer go through long and testing shots, Paalum Pazhavum would have been a more memorable experience.

