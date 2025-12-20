Ordinary lives through a sharp gaze: The many digs at society in Sreenivasan’s films

Long before those who worked behind the camera became familiar names and faces, people knew Sreenivasan as the man who wrote some of the most influential films in Malayalam cinema. Despite his continued presence on screen as an actor with a taste for comedy, Sreenivasan grew a reputation for the scripts he wrote, which touched on the lives of the commoner. In the guise of humour, they'd invariably take generous jibes at the rich and powerful, societal norms, and political structures.

When he passed away from an illness on December 20, much quoted lines from his films, which translated into memes in later years, were once again remembered.

One of Sreenivasan's most quoted political films is one that sends out an apolitical message - Sandesham. The film, made in 1994, directed by Sreenivasan's favourite collaborator, Sathyan Anthikad, is about two brothers of rival political parties giving hell to their family with their many antics and actions. The parties they represent are little camouflaged - Sreenivasan playing the pseudo-Marxist and Jayaram playing his brother, the ambitious Congressman. The exchanges between them appear witty and wise to a clueless old father (Thilakan) who later loses it.