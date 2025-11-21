On caste, colourism and language: Author Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari interview

“Like in other cultures, there is a tremendous aesthetic dehumanisation of dark-skinned bodies in our culture. It has been with human beings since the onset of civilisation. It is not unique to India. But our crisis is quite acute because it’s stuck with caste, and the ramifications are unique,” Saharu adds.

He expands the idea to speak about other religions like Christianity and Islam, which had flowed to India with their strong ideas about universal brotherhood but were still consumed by caste.

If these religions have failed to resist caste in India, Saharu says atheism is no guarantee against its power either. “Progressive people, people with a scientific temperament or well-read people—all of them may not be as outside of the system as they think they are. This is because the capacity for critical thinking does not necessarily govern how we live, make choices, act and react,” Saharu states.

The only way he deems it possible to fight caste is through intercaste marriages. That is where the covers of modernity and progress appear to crumble. When Vijay Menon learns about his daughter’s relationship with a man, he becomes restless, not knowing the surname that would identify his caste and not knowing the colour of the man’s skin. He is torn between the casteism so ingrained in him and his shame for feeling that way.

Saharu gives Vijay a backstory, as he does the villains in the book, all of which demonstrate how the system converts a victim to a perpetrator in one way or another. The abused becomes the abuser; the bereaved becomes the killer. The person who looks for the criminal finds one in himself.

“The novel explores the idea that I may be the person I am looking for. It was triggered by a sentence in Running Dog by Don DeLillo: ‘At the bottom of most long and obsessive searches, in her view, was some vital deficiency on the part of the individual in pursuit.’”

DeLillo’s words brought to Saharu’s mind a mixed parcel of writings he has read, including a story in the Bible. He does not read lightly, he says, and can, at the snap of a finger, quote long poems he’d loved.

He started on prose late, in the last decade, picking works of great writers to understand why they were great and was delighted to find them so. DeLillo, William Faulkner, Thomas Pynchon, Flannery ’O’Connor and Iris Murdoch all became favourites. But poetry had and still comes first for him. There were days he’d take walks listening to the verses of Wallace Stevens, Hart Crane, TS Elliot or Emily Dickinson. “My writing career is a gift from American literature, which I began reading in my late 20s,” says the 40-year-old.