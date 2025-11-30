Of beautiful letters: Meet Bhattathiri, the Kerala artist synonymous with calligraphy

Although it looks fitting, the traditionally built house at the turn of the lane is not the address Narayana Bhattathiri has given. One might imagine that the decorative roofing is just the kind an artist might put on top of his home. But no, Bhattathiri has tucked his house a little further away into a corner you might miss if you weren’t looking for it. Like his art, his abode too is unexpected. You barely notice the name of his gallery hung on top of the little gate leading to it – ‘Ka Cha Ta Tha Pa’.

We are in a central spot of Thiruvananthapuram city, in Vazhuthacaud – a location that should ideally attract new interest and students to the art of calligraphy that Bhattathiri has been relentlessly propagating. After landing in the field accidentally in his university days, he has remained steadfastly attached to calligraphy, learning new tricks and trades even at later stages, practising it without a day’s break and trying his best to bring more people into it.

But for reasons unknown, few in Kerala have taken to the art. Bhattathiri’s remains the one name that most people in the state associate with the art, and earlier in November, he quietly garnered global recognition – appointment as honorary director of the World Calligraphy Association.