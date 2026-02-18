‘Not considered contesting yet’: VS Achuthanandan’s son on candidacy speculation

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

VA Arun Kumar, son of veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader VS Achuthanandan, clarified his position amid speculation over a possible candidature from Malampuzha, even as dramatic political developments unfolded in Kerala's Palakkad. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, February 18, Arun Kumar said his family has always remained committed to the party and would abide by whatever decision it takes.

Arun Kumar maintained that he has not so far considered contesting and that the party has not held any discussion regarding the Malampuzha seat.

The remarks come against the backdrop of A Suresh’s surprise appearance at the statewide yatra led by Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan in Palakkad, Suresh’s home district, on the night of February 17.

Responding to reports about A Suresh entering the fray, Arun Kumar said he was unaware of any such move and described it as a personal decision. At the same time, he stopped short of ruling out a contest, keeping his options open. He also underlined that Malampuzha shares a deep emotional bond with his father.

Once considered the closest aide of Achuthanandan, Suresh was removed from his office around 13 years ago amid factional tensions within the CPI(M). He faced allegations of leaking sensitive information to the media when the public spat between Achuthanandan and Pinarayi Vijayan was at its peak.

At the February 17 night’s meeting, Suresh was accorded a rousing reception. In a brief speech, he said that for the first time in 13 years, he was feeling truly happy, a remark widely interpreted as politically loaded.

Suresh’s re-emergence at an opposition platform has sparked intense speculation in political circles, particularly in connection with Malampuzha, a constituency long associated with Achuthanandan’s legacy.

So now all eyes are on whether Arun Kumar will contest or Suresh will enter the fray. For many years, Suresh was an ‘insider’ in the house of the legendary Achuthanandan and had close links to the entire family.