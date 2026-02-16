VS Achuthanandan’s former aide A Suresh likely to contest for UDF

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Expelled Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former personal assistant to ex-Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, A Suresh, is likely to contest as an independent candidate with the support of the UDF from the Malampuzha Assembly constituency in the upcoming election. The constituency was represented by Communist stalwart Achuthanandan for nearly two decades.

Signalling his apparent shift, Suresh is expected to join the ‘Puthuyuga Yathra,’ a state-wide political march led by Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan in Palakkad on February 17.

“UDF’s senior-most leaders invited me to participate in the Puthuyuga Yathra. The discussion was held earlier, and it is ongoing. I am not revealing more now,” Suresh told Asianet News.

According to sources, Congress leaders held deliberations with Suresh a month ago and offered to nominate him as the UDF candidate from Malampuzha.

Leaders in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), along with Sandeep Varier — a former state committee member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who later joined the Congress — have reportedly held multiple discussions to persuade Suresh.

Sources close to Suresh said that while he has yet to give a final answer, he is expected to contest the election on behalf of the UDF.

Suresh began his political career with the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), and served as Achuthanandan’s personal assistant for around 15 years. In 2012, however, the CPI(M) state secretariat expelled Suresh and two other aides of Achuthanandan over allegations of leaking internal party documents to the media. Though Suresh reportedly appealed multiple times for reinstatement, no action was taken.

The Malampuzha Assembly constituency is a stronghold of the CPI(M), and Achuthanandan represented it for four consecutive terms from 2001 to 2021. Earlier, in the 1980s, Communist veteran and former Chief Minister EK Nayanar also represented Malampuzha. Currently, CPI(M) leader A Prabhakaran is the sitting MLA.

In recent elections, the UDF finished third in the constituency, behind the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the NDA led by the BJP. By supporting a Communist leader, the UDF aims to disrupt the equation and improve its prospects of winning the seat.